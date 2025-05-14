Baltimore County councilman Izzy Patoka defends ousted inspector general

In a letter to Baltimore County Executive Klausmeir, Baltimore County councilman Izzy Patoka defended the county's inspector general after she was reportedly told that she would not be reappointed.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan said she was advised that she would not be appointed by the county executive's office, and was advised to reapply for the position.

In the letter, Patoka says he was "extremely concerned" about the decision.

"Ms. Madigan has worked hard to understand the nuances of each county agency," Patoka wrote. "I am concerned that the selection of a new inspector general would need time to gain the knowledge that Ms. Madigan has already achieved in terms of the complexity of county government."

The councilman said he's also worried about the impact on staff dynamics within the inspector general's office if Madigan were replaced.

Patoka also said that Madigan has performed well in her five years of leadership at the OIG's office.

Madigan has before had a rough patch in her role. According to the Baltimore Banner, former Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sought to create an oversight board to dampen Madigan's investigatory powers.

What does the Office of the Inspector General do?

The Baltimore County Office of the Inspector General " functions independently to conduct investigations to identify fraud, waste and abuse, while also identifying ways to promote efficiency, accountability and integrity in Baltimore County government operations," according to the county's website.

Madigan is Baltimore County's First Inspector General and has held the role since 2020.