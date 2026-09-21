Baltimore county gym teacher sentenced on sex abuse charges

A Baltimore County gym teacher who pleaded guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges on school property was sentenced on Monday.

According to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, Sean Brooks was sentenced to 25 years, with all suspended but 15 years, plus five years supervised probation. Brooks must follow all special conditions of probation, including having no contact with victims, and must register as a Tier III lifetime sex offender.

A Tier III sex offender is the most severe level of criminal sexual offense under law.

Brooks pleaded guilty in April to assault, sexual abuse of a minor and multiple other offenses under a plea deal.

According to court documents, Brooks was a gym teacher at Perry Hall High School beginning in 2017. In June 2025, he was put on administrative leave and prohibited from accessing the school, said Principal Abbey Campbell.

After Brooks was arrested, Campbell sent a letter home to parents saying "These charges are deeply disturbing, and this alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."