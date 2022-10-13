Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after aiding person trapped in overturned car

BALTIMORE - A nine-month pregnant off-duty firefighter in Baltimore County is being called a hero after she rendered aid to a woman in an overturned car in Middle River last week.

Firefighter Megan Warfield, who has been on "modified" duty since last winter, came to the help of the woman in a crash involving a school bus, seven cars and a police officer.

Warfield, 30, was also involved in the crash.

The firefighter with the Bowleys Quarter Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department told the Today Show that she initially got out of her car to help direct traffic. But she sprung into action when she saw the woman in distress.

"I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, 'What are you doing? You're nine months pregnant,'" Warfield told Today on Thursday. "I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn't sure of her injuries at the time."

Everyone, meet Megan, a true public servant. Megan is a member of the BQVFD and also a career firefighter with... Posted by Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, where Warfield volunteers, said she got out of her damaged car and stayed with the person until more help arrived to free her from the car.

Warfield said she got herself checked out at Johns Hopkins Hospital. According to the Today show the accident had induced labor and, had knocked her unborn baby into a sideways position. Less than 24 hours later, on Oct. 4, she gave birth to a healthy girl.

Baltimore County EMS took six patients to two local hospitals. Among those first responders was her boyfriend Joshua, the show said.

Officials told WJZ that all injuries involved in the crash were non-life-threatening at the time of transport, and all but one of the patients were listed with minor injuries.

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund praised Warfield's efforts.

"We take pride in our dedicated Fire and EMS personnel. Not only do they give their all when they are on duty, but also when they are off duty," Rund said. "We congratulate FF Warfield and her family and appreciate her service."

Warfield is a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and a career firefighter in Baltimore County.

"Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan's heroic and selfless actions," Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.