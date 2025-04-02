Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Fire lieutenant who died of cancer remembered as devoted father and husband

By
Janay Reece
Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.
Read Full Bio
Janay Reece

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Fire Lt. remembered after dying of cancer
Baltimore County Fire Lt. remembered after dying of cancer 02:42

Hundreds gathered for a memorial service to honor Baltimore County Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr., who died on Thursday, March 27, from cancer.

Vargas, who served out of Baltimore County Fire Station 55 in Perry Hall, was considered a mentor, friend, and leader.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore ordered the Maryland and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff until Wednesday evening on the day of his interment.

"The coolest, chillest tio"

Aisha Vargas, Vargas's niece, spoke on behalf of the family during his memorial service. She calls him "tio," or uncle. 

"While many may know him as Ray or Raymond, we know him as tio, as dad, as son, as little bro, as cousin — the calmest out of all the Vargas sisters," said Aisha Vargas. "Always the coolest, bestest, chillest tio." 

Lt. Vargas was the youngest of five and grew up in the Bronx, New York, dreaming of becoming a firefighter. His passion was so great that it brought him to Baltimore County, where he served as a firefighter for 12 years.

"His legacy isn't solely defined by his craft," said Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon Sr. "He was a devoted father, a devoted husband and friend whose love for those around him knew no bounds."

vargas.jpg
Hundreds gathered for a memorial service to honor Baltimore County Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr., who died on Thursday, March 27, from cancer. CBS News Baltimore

Many described Vargas as a mentor and the kind of guy who would call to check on his peers and his mother often.

"He clearly cared deeply about the civilians in his care, his brothers and his sisters in the fire department and all his friends," said Eddie Mayorga, a relative of the Vargas family. "But when you mention love in the same breath as Raymond, we cannot fail to mention his inspiration, his foundation, his family." 

Firefighters' battle with cancer

Lieutenant Vargas' passing is recognized as a Line of Duty Death under Maryland's Occupational Disease Presumption law. It acknowledges the increased risk of cancer among firefighters due to occupational exposure to toxic substances.

Cancer is one of the most dangerous threats to firefighters' health and safety.

vargas1.jpg
Hundreds gathered for a memorial service to honor Baltimore County Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr., who died on Thursday, March 27, from cancer. CBS News Baltimore

Cancer caused 66% of the career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019, according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). Heart disease caused 18% of career LODDs for the same period.

Cancer caused 70% of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016.

Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH).

Janay Reece
janay-reece-bio-photo.jpg

Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.