Baltimore County Executive Olszewski, community leaders host ceremonial groundbreaking for Sparrows Point Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Excutive Olszewski joined local leaders Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony for Sparrows Point Park.

Smith said Sparrows Point Park is the first new major park in southeast Baltimore County in more than 20 years.

Bob Smith, Director of Recreation and Parks for Baltimore County, said the park will include a 16,000 square foot community center with a double court gym, two community accessible recreational rooms.

Outside, there will be a full-sized synthetic turf field, ad accessible fishing pier and kayak launch, along with scene launching paths.

"Today marks a historic moment for Baltimore County, as we gather to break ground at Sparrows Point Park, a major milestone in the transformation of a portion of the former Bethlehem Steel Mill property, into a sustainably designed accessible 21st century park."

The property, which is nearly 22-acres, was donated by Tradepoint Atlantic.

"This place and today holds special meaning to me as someone who grew up and spent time here who played on these fields, whose daughter plays on these fields and is growing up in this community," County Executive Olszewski said. "If you think about the destination playgrounds that we're putting in Baltimore County, they're pretty incredible."