Baltimore County Doctor sentenced in oxycodone distribution conspiracy

BALTIMORE — A Towson man has been sentenced after prosecutors say he ran an improper medical practice in Baltimore County.

84-year-old Norman Rosen, former Medical Director and co-owner of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone.

He has been sentenced to 18 months of probation, four months of home confinement, and three years of supervised release.

According to the plea, Rosen's patients were routinely issued prescriptions for opioids without any medical necessity and, in some cases, after attempting to falsify urine toxicology screens.

The plea also says patients experienced opioid overdoses, some of which resulted in death. The practice had also received complaints of patients suspected of drug transactions in the parking lot.

Rosen admitted to being aware of the malpractice at the facility, yet continued to fill out prescriptions for these patients. Rosen's partner, Howard Hoffberg, was also involved in the conspiracy and is currently facing sentencing.