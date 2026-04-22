Baltimore County dental assistant, family convicted of illegally distributing oxycodone to dentist

A Baltimore County dental assistant and her family members were convicted and sentenced for illegally distributing oxycodone prescription drugs to a licensed dentist, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Wednesday.

Samantha Cook, a part-time dental assistant for Dr. Andrew Fried at Perry Hall Family Dental, was given three years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service, and is prohibited from serving as a provider in any state or federal health care programs.

Cook's step-grandmother, Janice Deese, was sentenced to probation before judgment with 18 months of supervised release. Cook's mother, Alice Deese, was sentenced to probation before judgment with five years of supervised release.

Dr. Fried had previously been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and is not allowed to participate as a provider in any state or federal healthcare programs.

"Abusing Medicare and Medicaid benefits to supply illegal opioids doesn't just break the law, it devastates families and communities," Attorney General Brown said. "These convictions reflect our commitment to dismantling the networks that fuel Maryland's opioid crisis."

Investigation into oxycodone distribution

Police received a tip that Dr. Fried had been conducting work on patients at Perry Hall Family Dental while under the influence of opioids and that he had purchased oxycodone from his dental assistant, Cook.

The investigation went from January 2025 through May 21, 2025, with investigators tracking the dentist and assistant, who showed several meetings were being conducted.

According to court records, Dr. Fried bought more than $100,000 worth of oxycodone pills from Cook. Cook received the oxycodone supply from her mother and step-grandmother, who were both Medicaid recipients, and used the benefits to get pills.

An oxycodone prescription pill bottle that belonged to Alice Deese and a barbiturates prescription bottle that belonged to Janice Deese's pet dog were found by police in Dr. Fried's dental office.

Dr. Fried admitted in a plea deal that he purchased oxycodone pills weekly from Cook and used them while performing dental work on patients.

The Attorney General's Office says that oxycodone is a "Schedule II-Controlled Substance because its abuse can lead to addiction, illness, and even death."