Baltimore County Council to vote on interim executive on Tuesday, replacing Johnny Olszewski

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Council is expected to vote on an interim county executive during a legislative session on Tuesday, January 7.

Johnny Olszewski resigned with two years remaining in his term to represent Maryland's second congressional district. He was sworn into Congress last Friday.

The council was originally scheduled to vote on Monday, but a winter storm forced it to be postponed to Tuesday.

"With the announced closure that Baltimore County Government will be closed on Monday, it is appropriate that the County Council also postpone the Council's Legislative Session scheduled for tomorrow evening," said Council Chairman Izzy Patoka. "The safety of our residents and everyone participating in the Legislative Session is our most important concern."

The list of Olszewski's successors was narrowed down to these five:

Jim Brochin

Yara A. Cheikh

Katherine A. Klausmeier

George G. Perdikakis, Sr.

Barry F. Williams

On Dec. 17, 2024, those candidates made their cases to the council on why they should be appointed the acting county executive. The role will be for the next two years of what would have been the rest of Olszewski's term.

Each candidate was given 15 minutes to address various questions from the council, which included decreasing crime, balancing the county's budget, increasing affordable housing, retaining and recruiting emergency responders and managing county development.

Patoka said the interim should be fiscally responsible and ready to lead 20 agencies in the county.

"It will formally begin with a portal on the county council's website and it will ask for three things to be submitted – a letter of interest, a resume, and a financial disclosure," Patoka said.

If not one candidate receives four votes from the council, County Administrator D'andrea Walker will serve as acting Baltimore County executive.