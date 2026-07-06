Powerful storms uproot trees, damage homes in some Maryland communities

Cleanup continued Monday across parts of Maryland after powerful weekend storms left thousands without electricity, damaged homes, and uprooted trees.

Utility crews worked throughout Baltimore County to restore service after widespread outages caused by the storms.

Electricity restored to some in Reisterstown

In Reisterstown, many customers had their electricity restored after spending days without power.

"We have a lot of outages, so I'm used to it," resident Marsha Marcus said. "At the same time, every time it happens, it's scary."

Marcus said she spent several days without air conditioning or running water. She also lost hundreds of dollars' worth of refrigerated medication during the power outage.

"I can throw out a popsicle, but I can't throw out a syringe of medication that I need," she said, estimating her losses at between $350 and $400.

Tree falls into home in Reisterstown

Elsewhere in Reisterstown, a large tree crashed onto a home off Academy Avenue during the storm. Neighbors said a family was inside when the tree fell and that one woman was injured.

"It got dark, and it sounded like a freight train was going through," a neighbor said. "The windier it got, the louder it got, and you could just see the tree going down on the house."

A notice posted on the home's front door now warns of dangerous conditions. Neighbors said the family appeared to be in shock following the incident.

Traffic signal outages

The storms also disrupted traffic in Essex, where multiple traffic signals were out Monday.

Baltimore County police reported outages at more than 10 intersections, though many of the affected signals had been restored by Monday evening.