Baltimore County man arrested for allegedly sparking house explosion after argument with wife

A Baltimore County man was arrested for allegedly setting his house on fire after an explosive argument with his wife last weekend, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Gary High Sr., 72, has been charged with arson and attempted murder.

Officers were called to a home on Collier Road in Randallstown around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a fight in progress and that someone was trying to set the house on fire.

"Caller advised someone is trying to burn the house down, there is someone pouring gasoline," a dispatch responder said.

Alleged argument leads to house explosion

High lives in the home with his wife and her two adult children, according to charging documents.

Earlier that night, the couple got into an argument about their living arrangement. High told investigators he came home and started pouring gasoline all over the house, charging documents stated.

Police said a fight broke out when another occupant of the home tried to stop High, who then allegedly used a lighter to ignite the fire in the basement which caused an explosion.

"I'm being told there's been some kind of explosion," dispatch audio said. "It's in the basement. I'm trying to make sure everybody is out."

The other family members in the home escaped, and High was arrested and was taken to a hospital.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail review hearing.

"We heard a boom"

Neighbors said they were startled by the noise.

"We heard a boom in the house, and we just kind of looked out, and a lot of the neighbors were yelling, and the family came out of the house," said Fred, a neighbor. "There seemed to be a big commotion."

Fred said High has lived in the house for at least 30 years. He never pictured High doing anything like this.

"I'm surprised because he's a nice guy, he really is," Fred said. "I talk to him all the time. He takes care of his house and his property and the neighbors and everything so he was a really good guy so I don't understand what would have caused this issue to start."