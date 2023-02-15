Baltimore County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Animal Shelter in Baldwin is waiving its adoption fees all weekend to celebrate President's Day.

The shelter will be open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, and it will be open for two hours on the holiday, from noon to 2 p.m.

The shelter has 31 animals up for adoption, according to its website. Click here for details and a look at the furry friends offered.