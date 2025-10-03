Maryland man charged with 1994 murder of estranged wife

A Baltimore County man has been charged in the 1994 killing of his estranged wife, authorities said Friday.

Donald Lester, 68, is accused of killing 31-year-old Linda Lester, a Baltimore County 911 police dispatcher. The two were going through a divorce and living in separate homes at the time, according to police.

Linda Lester was last seen alive Oct. 11, 1994, when she left work to go to Donald's house to pick up their 2-year-old child, police said.

The next day, her sister reported her missing. Police said Linda's body was found days later off Interstate 70.

Although detectives questioned Donald after her disappearance, investigators said new forensic evidence from the victim recently provided enough proof to bring charges.

Lester is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.