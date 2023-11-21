Baltimore Convention Center converted into dining room for 53 Families feast

BALTIMORE -- On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Convention Center turned into a dining room and a party venue.

Families from all over the city showed up for a hot meal and entertainment.

🦃 Ravens Legend Jameel McClain and his 53 Families Foundation are taking over the Convention Center for their annual turkey dinner. They are going to feed over 6,000 families tonight. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZQ7LrDIvkU — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 21, 2023

They took part in a tradition that was started by former Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain.

For the past decade, McClain has partnered with the Salvation Army to spread holiday cheer.

His nonprofit organization, the 53 Families Foundation, started with a goal of feeding 53 families in need.

Now, 14 years later, he is feeding several thousand of them.

"It means a lot to me when I see families because when I see the kids, and I see the parents, I see myself because I lived in the Salvation Army with my mom," he said. "We were homeless for years with my brothers. So, I see myself in everybody in here. So. to be able to provide hope is something that someone did for me."

Although providing a hot meal to people who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving feast was the main focus of the event, it was also designed to bring people together, Major Roger Glick, the commander of the Salvation Army of Central Maryland, said.

McClain said he plans on donating to over 100 families during the Christmas holidays.