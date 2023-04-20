Watch CBS News
Local News

Harborplace formally transferred to Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore board of estimates amends lease for Harborplace 4/19/2023
Baltimore board of estimates amends lease for Harborplace 4/19/2023 01:06

BALTIMORE -- Anyone who has been to Harborplace recently has seen just how many of its buildings that once housed businesses are now empty—and that it has been going on for quite some time.

On Wednesday morning, Baltimore's spending board approved the lease amendment. It formalizes the transfer to Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate.

This is a crucial step as redevelopment plans push forward, and it could help boost downtown tourism.

The Harborplace lease was last held by a New York real estate firm.

The city has agreed to waive any existing defaults under the lease. As part of the agreement, it will not charge rent for three years while MCB Real Estate works on transforming the property.

During that three-year development period, MCB Real Estate will open pop-up rentals for local businesses at Harborplace.

So, keep an eye out for new stores that could be coming.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.