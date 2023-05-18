Future of Baltimore's Harborplace to be discussed at upcoming public forum

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-based developer will host a public forum about the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor area on June 3, according to an online notice.

The public forum will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 12 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, which is in the 800 block of East Pratt Street, the online notice states.

The forum provides community members with the opportunity to hear from the people who have a hand in redeveloping the Harborplace Pavilions on Pratt and Light streets. The promenade, roads, streets, and parks around them will be part of the conversation, too, according to the online notice.

Space is limited and reservations are required, the online notice states. People must register online to attend the forum.

In April, Baltimore's spending board approved a lease amendment that formalized the transfer of Harborplace to local developer MCB Real Estate.

Baltimore City has agreed to waive any existing defaults under the lease. As part of the agreement, the city will not charge rent for three years while MCB Real Estate works on transforming the property.

The Harborplace lease was last held by a New York real estate firm.