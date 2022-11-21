Baltimore Co. continues to beef up police presence at Towson High while investigating online threat

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County police said Monday there is an increased police presence at Towson High School remains while they continue to investigate an online threat that was made last week.

Police said the threat, which happened on Thursday, appears to have been generated from outside the United States.

"Academic institutions across the country have faced a surge of threats similar to the one sent last week," Baltimore County Police said in a statement. "The Baltimore County Police Department continues to work closely with Baltimore County Public Schools to monitor this situation and to ensure that all students and staff remain safe."

The threat was emailed to multiple people at Towson High School.