Watch CBS News
Local News

Emailed threats at Towson High School under investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE – A threat emailed to multiple people at Towson High School is under investigation, Baltimore County Public School officials said Thursday evening.

School officials immediately notified Baltimore County Police when they were informed of the threat, according to a letter to the school community from Principal Charlene DiMino. 

Police have not verified the credibility of the threat as of Thursday night, DiMino said. 

"We are taking this matter seriously and will provide an update as soon as more information is available," the principal said.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WJZ. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.