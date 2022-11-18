Emailed threats at Towson High School under investigation

BALTIMORE – A threat emailed to multiple people at Towson High School is under investigation, Baltimore County Public School officials said Thursday evening.

School officials immediately notified Baltimore County Police when they were informed of the threat, according to a letter to the school community from Principal Charlene DiMino.

Police have not verified the credibility of the threat as of Thursday night, DiMino said.

"We are taking this matter seriously and will provide an update as soon as more information is available," the principal said.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WJZ.