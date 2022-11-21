Baltimore Co. announces interim police chief to replace Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has named an interim police chief to take over for Melissa Hyatt, whose last day will be Dec. 5.

Col. Dennis Delp will fill the role as interim Baltimore County Chief of Police starting on Dec. 6.

Delp, a 28-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, has held senior leadership roles including captain of the department's Training Section, captain of the Cockeysville Precinct and captain of the Forensic Services Section.

Baltimore County will continue to conduct a national search to succeed Chief Hyatt.

"Colonel Delp is a highly-respected and decorated veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department and I am thankful for his willingness to serve as interim chief of police as Baltimore County continues its search," Olszewski said. "I am confident that his decades of experience in the department and proven leadership will help ensure Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family."

Baltimore County chose to part ways with Hyatt, the county's first female chief of police.

Hyatt responded in a statement after the announcement was made, noting her administration worked through challenging times and that she was proud of its accomplishments.

"It is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that I announce my last day as Chief of the Baltimore County Police Department is December 5th," she said. "Police chiefs are appointed for finite terms in order to accomplish specific goals and objectives of County leadership. With the end of my term quickly approaching, I am both saddened to be leaving my Baltimore County family and excited to see what the future holds."

Hyatt has come under fire recently. The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Hyatt from her position as police chief in May. Escalating crime in the county and low morale led the local union to take a vote on her leadership.

The union took that vote after a disgraced former sergeant's name was mentioned at a memorial service for officers.

That sergeant, Tia Bynum, was accused of helping a friend and former officer in a multi-state crime spree that ended, police said, with him murdering her and his two children.

The union sent a letter to Olszewski last spring noting that it had lost confidence in Hyatt's ability to lead the Baltimore County Police Department.

Olszewski responded to the union with a three-sentence statement.

"I remain fully confident in Chief Hyatt and her ability to lead the Baltimore County Police Department," he said. "Under her leadership, the department has shifted to a more data-driven, community focused model of policing. Violent crime declined by 16 percent last year and homicides are down more than 50 percent so far this year."