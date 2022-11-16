Baltimore County parts ways with first female police chief

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned that Baltimore police chief Melissa Hyatt is out as top cop.

Hyatt is Baltimore County's first female police chief. County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Wednesday that Hyatt's leadership would end at the end of his first term.

Baltimore County will conduct a national search for Chief Hyatt's successor, Olszewski said.

Hyatt responded in a statement after the announcement was made, noting her administration worked through challenging times and that she was proud of its accomplishments.

"It is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that I announce my last day as Chief of the Baltimore County Police Department is December 5th," she said. "Police chiefs are appointed for finite terms in order to accomplish specific goals and objectives of County leadership. With the end of my term quickly approaching, I am both saddened to be leaving my Baltimore County family and excited to see what the future holds."

Hyatt has come under fire recently. The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Hyatt from her position as police chief in May. Escalating crime in the county and low morale led the local union to take a vote on her leadership.

The union took that vote after a disgraced former sergeant's name was mentioned at a memorial service for officers.

That sergeant, Tia Bynum, was accused of helping a friend and former officer in a multi-state crime spree that ended, police said, with him murdering her and his two children.

The union sent a letter to Olszewski last spring noting that it had lost confidence in Hyatt's ability to lead the Baltimore County Police Department.

Olszewski responded to the union with a three-sentence statement.

"I remain fully confident in Chief Hyatt and her ability to lead the Baltimore County Police Department," he said. "Under her leadership, the department has shifted to a more data-driven, community focused model of policing. Violent crime declined by 16 percent last year and homicides are down more than 50 percent so far this year."

Hyatt reacted to the union's request in a statement too. She said she appreciated her tenure as police chief and enjoyed interacting with the county's hard-working officers. She described her previous relationship with prior union leadership as "productive."

"Unfortunately, a small group of my critics from within the current police union leadership have encouraged its members to request my removal from office," she said. "While I am disappointed to learn about this effort, I will not be discouraged."

Olszewski also announced additional departures from his administration:

Edward P. Blades, Director Office of Budget and Finance

Roslyn Johnson, Director, Department of Recreation and Parks

Robert W. O'Connor, Director, Office of Information Technology

Gail M. Watts, Director, Department of Corrections