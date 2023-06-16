Watch CBS News
Baltimore Club Music Day kicks off at AFRAM on Juneteenth weekend

By Denise Koch

BALTIMORE -- Saturday is the first day of AFRAM, and it's also Baltimore Club Music Day.

Between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the music, culture and dance that originated in Baltimore and spread around the world will be celebrated.

The TSU Dance Crew will be among the performers. 

TSU stands for Turner Station. The crew met in high school and spent hours and hours practicing their moves at a local recreation center. 

Nearly two days later, they credit dancing for saving their lives and keeping them off the streets.

Twenty years ago, there were clubs all over the city. People danced all night long to Baltimore's unique club music.

Today, it's not the same.

But the crew says that even at a dull party, they can get people moving.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 11:46 PM

