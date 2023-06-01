Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning to dismiss early June 2

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will dismiss early, on Friday, June 2, the district announced Thursday.

Schools with A/C will remain open as scheduled.

Due to the forecasted high temperatures tomorrow, Friday, June 2, schools without air conditioning will dismiss early. The district office and schools with A/C will remain open on the regular schedule. For a list of schools without air conditioning and dismissal times, visit… pic.twitter.com/t5qO5aAYo2 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) June 1, 2023

City schools added that they've decreased the number of schools without air conditioning since 2017.

For a list of schools without air conditioning and dismissal times, you can visit the Baltimore City Schools website.