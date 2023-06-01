Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning to dismiss early June 2
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will dismiss early, on Friday, June 2, the district announced Thursday.
Schools with A/C will remain open as scheduled.
City schools added that they've decreased the number of schools without air conditioning since 2017.
For a list of schools without air conditioning and dismissal times, you can visit the Baltimore City Schools website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.