Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning to dismiss early June 2

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will dismiss early, on Friday, June 2, the district announced Thursday. 

Schools with A/C will remain open as scheduled.  

City schools added that they've decreased the number of schools without air conditioning since 2017.  

For a list of schools without air conditioning and dismissal times, you can visit the Baltimore City Schools website.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

