Baltimore City Public Schools to provide free breakfast and lunch for children this summer

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Public Schools will be providing free meals for children as part of the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age or disability.

The program, which is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Maryland State Department of Education, provides breakfast and lunch free of charge to children at participating school sites.

SFSP will operate Monday through Thursday from June 14, 2023 until August 25, 2023. (Select sites will operate on Fridays.)

The most up-to-date information on all meal sites – including schools and non-school sites – can be found at www.mdsummermeals.org and menus can be found at www.baltimorecityschools.org/meals.