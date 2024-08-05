Baltimore City postpones National Night Out events because of potentially strong storms

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is postponing its National Night Out events on Tuesday due to the possibility of severe storms across the state.

National Night Out will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 13.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday evening due to the potential for severe storms. Some storms may contain damaging winds, which will be the primary threat, along with heavy rain and flooding in low-lying areas.

"In light of anticipated severe weather starting the afternoon tomorrow, August 6, and in the interest of the safety of our residents, the City of Baltimore is postponing all City-sponsored National Night Out events," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We are asking all community organizations who have planned events for tomorrow to join us next Tuesday, August 13, for Baltimore's rescheduled National Night Out."

Baltimore City will have about 60 events where residents can meet with law enforcement officers and city leaders. For information on Baltimore City National Night Out events, check out this website.

"The spirit of National Night Out is about building community connections between residents and the law enforcement personnel that serve them," Scott said. "We're making the decision to reschedule out of an abundance of caution to ensure that everyone is able to do so while also remaining safe during this forecasted severe weather."

In Baltimore County, you can find National Night Out events here.