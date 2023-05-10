Baltimore City leadership acknowledges end of COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Health on Wednesday recognized the end of the COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency a day before the United States is set to end the status.

The World Health Organization announced the end of the global health emergency last week.

The health department said it plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to continue many COVID-19 related services into next year.

Those services include providing free vaccines and take-home tests, and hosting clinics in neighborhoods.

Starting May 11, the city's pandemic dashboard will no longer show test volume and percent positivity, because they can no longer be calculated after changes in COVID-19 test reporting requirements.

City leaders acknowledged the change in stance in a series of statements Wednesday but urged caution and preparation as the virus continues to spread.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said there is "no challenge we cannot face" when the city fights together, and expressed pride in the city's response under his leadership.

"The end of the National Public Health Emergency is therefore a significant achievement, but one we must not take for granted," the mayor said. "COVID-19 is still the third leading cause of death for the third year in a row. To keep Baltimore safe, we must continue to make smart health decisions, which includes listening to medical guidelines and staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters. It's been a long three years for Baltimore, but a resilient three years. Together, let us prove how strong we remain."

Interim Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, who was formerly the city's health commissioner during the pandemic, reminded residents to remain vigilant despite the reversal of the emergency status.

"...if you experience COVID-19 symptoms, you should test yourself immediately. If you do have COVID-19, you should isolate according to medical guidelines," she said. "And most importantly, if you are not vaccinated or up to date on your vaccinations, please take advantage of Baltimore's free COVID-19 vaccine services."

