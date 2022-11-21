Baltimore City homicide count drops from 301 to 299 after reevaluation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's homicide account was adjusted from 301 to 299 after two killings were reevaluated, Baltimore Police announced Monday.

The death of Tyree Moorehead, an activist known for his No Shoot Zones, was reclassified as "victim other." A city officer shot and killed Moorehead earlier this month during an alleged domestic violence incident.

A determination in the classification of Moorehead's death will be made in an investigation of the shooting, police said.

The death of a man who shot another man, and was, in turn, fatally shot, was reclassified as a "justified" death.

Baltimore's yearly homicide tally presumably surpassed 300 for the eighth straight year over the weekend after two men were killed. The grim milestone ignited a flurry of statements from city leaders, the police union and activists.