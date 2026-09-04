Baltimore police investigate suspicious package near City Hall

The Baltimore Police Department is actively investigating a suspicious package near City Hall.

City Hall is located on N. Holiday Street in the Downtown area. It houses offices for Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council, comptroller and other agencies.

No further details have been provided about the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Streets closed for Charm City Live

Streets in the surrounding area shut down at 3 p.m. for this weekend's Charm City Live festival.

The following streets are closed:

Holliday Street closed from Pleasant to Baltimore Streets

Saratoga Street closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street (access to Breco Condominiums will be maintained)

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Gay Street

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street (access to DPW parking area will be maintained from Guilford Avenue only)

Fayette Street (eastbound and westbound) closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue. The exit ramp to westbound Fayette Street from the southbound Jones Falls Expressway will also be closed during this time.

Gay Street closed from E. Baltimore to E. Saratoga Streets

The free, one-day festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the War Memorial Plaza, featuring performances by Boyz II Men and Case.