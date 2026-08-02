Man dies after being pulled from Harbor East waters following fight, Baltimore police say

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide after a 37-year-old man was pulled from the water in the city's Harbor East neighborhood following a fight and later died at a hospital Sunday.

Police said the man was involved in a physical altercation with another person before he fell into the water in the 1300 block of Lancaster Street.

Baltimore police and fire crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of two people in the water.

One person got out of the water on their own, while Baltimore City Fire Department dive crews located the second person and pulled him from the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

Man pulled out of Baltimore water, charged with auto theft

A couple of hours earlier, a 48-year-old man was pulled out of the water in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood and was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Officers responded around 12:51 p.m. to the 2800 block of Boston Street, where a 33-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were involved in a fight over the stolen motorcycle.

Police said the 48-year-old man cut the 33-year-old with a pocketknife before he jumped in the water and swam underneath a bridge.

Baltimore City Fire Water Rescue crews got the man out of the water. He was taken to jail and charged with auto theft.