Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby files run for reelection

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has filed to run for reelection, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Nick Mosby made headlines when he took the witness stand ex-wife Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial, giving emotional testimony about the breakdown of their marriage.

Prosecutors accused Marilyn Mosby of lying on mortgage applications for two vacation homes in Florida to get lower interest rates.

She described finding an IRS letter saying they owed thousands in taxes, but said Nick told her she had the situation under control.

Testifying in her defense, Nick Mosby said he blames himself for Mosby's legal troubles. "Ultimately, it was because of my mismanagement of the tax situation that she's here in court," Nick said.

The trial exposed his own personal financial mismanagement. Nick testified he was behind on his mortgage, in default on his student loans, had his car repossessed and lied about a tax lien.

Federal prosecutors also said he claimed thousands of dollars in charitable tax deductions he did not have the money to make, according to an FBI forensic analysis of his bank accounts.

Related Coverage: Marilyn Mosby faces prison time in May sentencing as ex-husband Nick Mosby faces reelection challenges

On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott responded to concerns Mr. Mosby should resign.

"As long as he is serving in that role as city council president, he has a duty to do that role, and the voters in Baltimore will determine whether he should have that or not," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "For me, I just have to do my job and work with whoever is in the role," Scott said.