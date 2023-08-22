Baltimore City Council introduces new bill to block BGE's installation of external gas regulators

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council is moving ahead to stop BGE from installing those controversial external gas regulators on homes throughout the city.

It's the latest move in a fight that has seen the utility company squaring off against angry homeowners and lawmakers.

Last week, the Maryland Public Service Commission held a hearing on the issue but hasn't yet issued a ruling.

Now, the Baltimore City Council is taking matters into its own hands.

A new bill introduced during Monday's council meeting would block installations on any structure with five or fewer dwelling units.

It would also require approval from homeowners.

BGE says these new gas regulators are safer. However, City Councilman Eric Costello said he wants proof.

In a statement, BGE said, "If passed and signed into law, the bill introduced today would make safer service the exception, not the rule, and restrict customers' ability to choose the safer choice. Intervention and uncertainty has slowed the important work of replacing vintage materials and an outmoded low-pressure system with safer, more modern and more environmentally sound materials."

