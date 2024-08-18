Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff arrested for DUI in Ocean City

Man in critical condition after being shot on Madison Avenue and more top stories

Man in critical condition after being shot on Madison Avenue and more top stories

Man in critical condition after being shot on Madison Avenue and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- A Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff was arrested for driving under the influence in Ocean City Thursday morning, police said.

According to charging documents, an officer in the area of southbound Coastal Highway observed a black Ford Explorer speeding and driving in a zigzag pattern between lanes. The officer then conducted a stop at Trimper Ave and Coastal Highway where he identified the driver as 44-year-old Nicholas Bendy.

During the stop, the officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bendy's breath, slurred speech and stated his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy, according to the report. The officer then performed field tests where the driver displayed poor balance and an inability to follow instructions.

Blendy admitted to having 4 beers before beginning to drive and was then arrested. The officer then searched the black Ford where they found a can of beer.

Blendy is a listed an Assistant Sheriff and Legal Advisor for the Baltimore Sheriff. The office has not shared a statement or announced if Blendy is still an employee.

Ocean City Police stated Blendy was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.