Baltimore to host 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament in February

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore will host the 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament in late February, officials announced Thursday.

The 2024 tournament, which will be held at CFG Bank Arena from February 26 to March 3, celebrates multiple anniversaries.

"This is an incredibly special year for the CIAA as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of NCAA Division II and the 30th Anniversary of our alliance with Food Lion," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said in a statement. "The CIAA Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament is a culmination of the hard work of our member institutions and our student-athletes, as well as a celebration of HBCU culture and community."

The City and the CIAA announced an extension last year that would keep the week-long events in Charm City through 2026.

The CIAA is the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference. Along with the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the CIAA tournament brings thousands of people to Baltimore for parties and fan-friendly festivities.

Artists like DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, DJ Kool, Rare Essence, Kid Capri, and Big Daddy Kane are set to perform at CIAA events.

The basketball tournament moved in 2022 after years spent in Charlotte, North Carolina. The games are played at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena in Downtown Baltimore.

In 2023, the tournament had approximately 38,450 fans in attendance over the 22 basketball games, the city said.

Baltimore officials said the tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million in 2023, which supported 1,504 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $2.5 million in state and local taxes.

All 26 games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ with the championship games also being shown on ESPNU.

For more information about the 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, visit CIAATournament.org.