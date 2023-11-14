Baltimore church to hold final mass after it suspended priest over sexual harassment settlement

BALTIMORE - St. Benedict Church in Baltimore will be conducting its final mass on Tuesday evening.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced earlier this month that religious services would end at the parish following a second allegation of child sexual abuse against its former pastor.

The last mass at Saint Benedict Church will be Tuesday, November 14th 2023 at 7:00 p.m. As a reminder, the second... Posted by St. Benedict Parish on Monday, November 13, 2023

Father Paschal Morlino was dismissed last month following the investigation of a $200,000 settlement with a man who alleged that he was sexually harassed by Morlino.

Morlino, 85, has not been charged with a crime.

"Please pray for the future of the outreach programs at our parish, Father Paschal, all of the priests, deacons, and seminarians that have served our parish, and all the current and former parishioners of Saint Benedict Church," the church said on Facebook.

Few details about the 2018 complaint against Morlino have been released. Church officials have said they regarded "alleged sexual harassment of an adult man." The complainant died in 2020 and a lawyer representing him in the case has declined to comment citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Officials with the archdiocese also said in a statement Saturday that they are investigating another complaint against Morlino involving sexual abuse of a minor. They said the abuse allegedly occurred in 1993. Morlino denied the allegation, according to the statement.

St. Benedict is owned and operated by Saint Vincent Archabbey in Pennsylvania, the oldest Benedictine monastery in the country. In a separate joint statement with the archdiocese on Saturday, monastery leaders said they wouldn't name a new pastor to replace Morlino. They said the "difficult decision was made based on the limited number of clergy available."

Morlino, 85, returned to the monastery in Pennsylvania after being suspended from his job as pastor.

The archdiocese said it learned about the settlement last month when reporters for The Baltimore Banner inquired about it. Officials said they immediately opened an internal investigation and decided to dismiss Morlino.

The Archdiocese filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September ahead of a new law that went into effect in October. The Child Victims Act eliminated the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse claims.

An injunction remains in place for lawsuits against the church to give time for attorneys to sort out details in the bankruptcy proceedings.

An Attorney General report this year identified more than 160 clergy and other church staff accused of abusing more than 600 victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this stroy