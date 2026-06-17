Baltimore Center Stage production "Pray" explores faith and Black womanhood

A play that explores how faith intersects with Black womanhood is being performed in Baltimore.

Audiences can experience "Pray" at Baltimore Center Stage through July 5..

The play aims to channel the energy of a Sunday Baptist church service. The audience is taken on a journey with a mix of music, dance, ritual, and poetry.

An actress in the production said this show is unlike any show she's ever performed in.

"Pray is ode to Black womanhood, to matriarchs, to femininity, to spirituality, and to kind of inquisitive thought as relates to your own spiritual journey in life and it's joyous," said Brittny Smith, who plays Sister Anna Bertha. "It's beautifully evasive, and again it isn't performative. That is really what I want to drive home. We are being, you know, very real."

For tickets, visit this website.