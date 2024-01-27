Baltimore business owners are preparing for Ravens fans to flock to their establishments

BALTIMORE -- Excitement is building in Charm City for the AFC Championship Game.

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

"We're very excited by also super nervous because we want to win so bad," Ravens fan Nicole Sealfon said.

All across Baltimore, Ravens fans are gearing up for the big game.

"We've had season tickets since the Ravens have been here," Ravens fan Scott Reeling said.

Fans from the opposing team are gearing up, too.

"Go Chiefs," Chiefs Fan Aly Hanson said. "Taylor Swift. Love Travis Kelce. But, born and raised Chiefs fan. It's not all about the Swifties."

Businesses in Federal Hill near M&T Bank Stadium have been preparing for fans to flock to their establishments.

"I've seen a lot of the bars down these two streets setting up," Ravens fan Hunter Reeling said. "It really almost looks like a block party type of deal tomorrow."

Businesses further from The Bank, like Mr. Fries Man in Towson are offering specials for the game.

"It's definitely going to bring that extra income into Baltimore to be able to spread and help the businesses locally," Jaquetta Bratley who works at Mr. Fries Man said.

Crust by Mack owner Amanda Mack is getting a gameday boost from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

"The fact that we're included in this is just something really special," Mack said.

He and the governor of Kansas have launched a friendly bet

The governor is wagering Mack's signature crab pies while the Governor of Kansas is offering up local steaks.

Fans going to the game will need to prepare for road closures.

Between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and again between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed:

Hamburg Street between Leadenhall and Paca Streets

Warner Street between Ostend and Worcester Streets

Ostend Street between Sharp and Warner Streets

Bayard Street between Russell and Warner Street

Washington Boulevard near Pickles Pub will be closed between Dover Street and the driveway of the Hampton Inn from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a special event.

As fans start to make their plans for the game, the city encourages them to use the Waze app to navigate road closures and use public transportation.