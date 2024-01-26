Gov. Wes Moore makes Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship bet with Kansas governor

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a bet with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on the outcome of Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship showdown in Baltimore.

The wager highlights popular local businesses from each state. Moore has wagered crab pies from Baltimore's Crust By Mack Bake House, while Kelly is putting up crab pies from Crust By Mack Bake House of Arkansas City.

Moore acknowledged Kansas City's dominance in the NFL over the last few years, but placed faith in the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens.

"We're thrilled to welcome Governor Kelly's Chiefs to Baltimore for the AFC Championship this weekend," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "Governor Kelly has an incredible record when it comes to these bets—but I think our Ravens, led by this year's undoubted MVP Lamar Jackson, are going to break the streak this year! And, if they do, we'll be enjoying some Creekstone Farms steaks from Kansas, courtesy of the governor!"

Gov. Kelly was confident, perhaps overly confident, in her response.

"I appreciate Governor Moore's hospitality but hope he doesn't regret offering a welcoming hand after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend," Kelly said. "With six straight AFC Championship appearances, it's clear Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are winners, and I'm confident I'll be enjoying some Crust by Mack's crab pies very soon."

The winner of Sunday's game will head to Super Bowl LVIII to play the winner of the NFC Championship game in Las Vegas.