Baltimore Association of Black Journalists to host Multimedia Bootcamp at Morgan State University on Nov. 10

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Association of Black Journalists is set to host an all day event for college students interested in journalism, media, and communications careers.

The event will take place at the Morgan State University school of Global Journalism and Communication on November 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students who attend the event will be able to participate in workshops in storytelling, photography, videography, writing, digital content creation, and on-air presentation.

The workshops will be followed by a panel discussion, "Stay Ready, So You Don't Have to Get Ready," featuring local journalists.

WJZ's Stephon Dingle is set to moderate the discussion, and Executive Producer Nicole Webb-McKnight will serve as a panelist.

BABJ said that while the event will be held at Morgan State, all college students are welcome to attend.

Students can register for the event on the Baltimore Association of Black Journalist website.

The Baltimore Association of Black Journalists is an organization consisting of print, broadcast and public relations professionals and students who work in media in metropolitan Baltimore.