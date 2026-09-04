Baltimore police arrest multiple people on weapons charges after reckless driving incident in Fells Point

Baltimore police arrested multiple people on weapons charges after the individuals were observed driving recklessly and obstructing traffic in the city's Fells Point district.

The incident happened on August 29 around 3:00 a.m. in entertainment district, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said in a statement.

Officers in the area were conducting proactive enforcement in Fells Point when they "observed a vehicle performing donuts, driving recklessly, and obstructing traffic," the statement said. "Three passengers were also observed hanging out of the vehicle's windows. As officers approached, the vehicle fled the area."

Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 200 block of Bethel Street. The occupants had fled, but police were able to quickly locate three female passengers, aged 46, 33, and 30.

After a search of the vehicle, officers recovered two loaded handguns, a Smith & Wesson and a Glock 43X with an obscured serial number.

Multiple weapons located at residence

The three female passengers were arrested, while officers sought to find the driver of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the identity of the driver and police obtained a search and seizure warrant at his residence. Officers, backed by the BPD's SWAT team, executed the warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of E. Federal Street.

"During the search, officers recovered six additional firearms, including rifles, as well as various firearm accessories," police said. "An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained and served on 34-year-old Demetrius Thompson, who also had an active Baltimore City Sheriff's warrant."

The BPD said Thompson was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, so he was arrested on weapons charges.

In July, the city of Baltimore imposed new security measures and checkpoints in Fells Point, after a string of teen takeovers in recent weeks.