Baltimore-area Halloween attraction Bennett's Curse faces uncertain future

For 26 years, Bennett's Curse has brought Halloween scares and memories to families across Maryland.

Now, the popular haunted attraction is facing an uncertain future. After a decade at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk, the owners are searching for a new location to keep the Halloween tradition alive.

"It's not just a haunted house," said co-owner Jill Bennett. "It's a family, it's a passion, it's a love of Halloween and family traditions that we want to share with other people. And we get so much joy out of it when people come with their families and we see them growing up."

This will be the Bennetts' fifth move, and finding a new home won't be easy.

"It's a lot to move, especially when you have an attraction that's over 20,000 square feet," Bennett said.

The family needs a large space, plenty of parking and a landlord willing to support the business.

"Because we are a small business, it's a struggle," Bennett said. "It really is a struggle to do a small business in this day and age, so someone that realizes the passion we have and the love for what we do and the joy it brings, not just to us, but to the community, that says, 'You know what, I want to be a part of that.'"

Still, Bennett said the search for a new home could open the door to new possibilities.

"I'm hopeful, I'm excited to see how is this going to transform, and we're excited to bring that, whatever that next step is, to the Maryland area," she said.

For now, the family has not secured a new location. The move also means some of the attraction's popular seasonal events will be put on hold.

But the Bennetts aren't giving up on bringing their Halloween tradition back to Maryland.

Bennett's Curse is open Friday through Sunday until Nov. 7.