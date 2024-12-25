Baltimore Archdiocese sees families unite for Christmas mass amidst parish closures

BALTIMORE — Christmas morning brought thousands of families to church for mass on Wednesday.

This is the first Christmas Day mass where many are attending services at a new parish since dozens were closed or consolidated in early December.

Inside the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Nigerian native, Ngozi Iwudike sat next to her family while attending mass at the parish for the first time.

"We are here and we are thankful for God for keeping us alive," said Ngozi Iwudike, who attended Christmas Day Mass at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen for the first time.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore formally notified area Catholics of its plan to shutter 31 parishes effective December 1, leading to a range of emotions for parishioners.

Major changes

61 parishes within the Archdiocese of Baltimore merged into about 30 worship sites earlier in the year.

It's all a part of the "Seek the City" process which has been in the works for nearly two years. The final plan was disclosed last May.

The Archdiocese has insisted the scaling back of parishes is not related to the church filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 but instead is a way to adjust to declines in population and attendance.

But the changes and merger didn't stop families from visiting someplace new and keeping their holiday traditions alive.

"It is something that we do together every year, you know, come to mass, celebrate together with our grandparents," explained Ashton Chirsto, who also attended Christmas Day Mass.

"For us you know faith is important for us to be here for Christmas to celebrate each other and the others in our lives that make it special," said Paul Chirsto, a separate mass attendee.

Songs and prayers filled the air, while loved ones listened to the message about the beauty of the holidays and the reason for the season.

"It's like fun to spend time with family and have something to be happy and thankful about," Paul Chirsto's wife stated.

"We pray that he will also keep us, lead us, and protect us until next year December," Iwudike added.