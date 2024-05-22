Archdiocese of Baltimore's final plan would shut down 30 Catholic churches

BALTIMORE - The Archdiocese of Baltimore disclosed its final plan to close and consolidate parishes in the city and parts of Baltimore County.

The parishes within the archdiocese would be reduced from 61 to 23, according to the "Seek the City to Come" plan.

The archdiocese would maintain 30 worship sites.

"While these decisions are difficult, I believe they hold great promise for the future of the Church in Baltimore City," Archbishop William Lori said in a statement. "We were guided by the Holy Spirit whose voice was discerned in listening to the voices of the faithful throughout the city and in prudently considering the challenges and possibilities that lay before us."

The Archdiocese of Baltimore states the plan to "revitalize" the church has been underway for the last two years and is not connected to its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which was filed ahead of a new law that went into effect last year, eliminating the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse claims.

Instead, the church cites the reason being low attendance, maintenance costs and unmet opportunities to better serve the community.

"The funds from that sale will follow the people to their parish," Bishop Lewandowski said. "There's a particular reason for that. We need that new parish to be a success.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore said a final decision on the proposal is expected in June.

You can find a list of the consolidated churches here.