Parishioners "angry" as Archdiocese of Baltimore starts process of closing dozens of churches

BALTIMORE -- The Archdiocese of Baltimore formally notified area Catholics of its plan to shutter 31 parishes effective December 1, leaving some parishioners heartbroken.

"I went from surprised, to disappointed, to then very angry," said Ralph Moore, who attends St. Ann's Catholic Church, one of the parishes preparing to close.

The "Seek the City" process has been in the works for nearly two years, but the final plan was disclosed last May. The existing 61 parishes will be merged into 30 worship and ministry sites in Baltimore City and surrounding suburbs.

The Archdiocese has insisted that scaling back of parishes is not related to the church filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 but instead is a way to adjust to declines in population and church attendance.

"These decisions, while difficult, are made with an eye toward a future full of hope," said Archbishop William Lori.

The Archdiocese website states that proceeds from any building sale will remain in the parish and follow the people to the newly formed parish as is church law. Mergers do not apply to catholic schools.

Parishioners have until October 11 to submit a written appeal.

Reasons for the mergers

Decrees that went out to the 31 parishes last weekend explain that the church closures are due to population changes, declining mass attendance, financial hardships and infrastructure.

"This process was aimed at allowing our parishes to focus on mission and ministry, as opposed to leaking roofs, crumbling walls and failing electrical and plumbing systems," Lori said.

Parishioners react

St. Ann's Catholic Church in East Baltimore, which had been around for 150 years, will close its doors and merge with St. Francis Xavier, according to the plan.

"This church has been here 150 years," said Moore, a life-long parishioner at the church. "We just celebrated our 150th anniversary."

Here's a list of the churches closing and merging.