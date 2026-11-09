Baltimore approves mental crisis response agency after mother's call for change

The Baltimore City Council has approved a measure establishing a new Department of Neighborhood Safety (DNS), a public agency designed to respond to mental health crises and other nonviolent emergencies across the city.

The council held its final vote Monday on the measure, which formalizes the work of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

City leaders say the new department will employ mental health clinicians and peer responders trained to handle nonviolent emergencies. It will have equal standing with the city's police and fire departments.

"A mental health call should never be a death sentence," Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said. "Most of Baltimore's history, when someone was in crisis, we had one answer, and that was to send a police officer. This council heard loud and clear from Baltimoreans that it is simply not good enough."

Cohen said the new department will help reduce the workload on police by ensuring appropriately trained responders are sent to calls that do not require law enforcement.

"People experiencing crises, and our officers, deserve better," Cohen said. "Like my mom used to say, 'When you know better, you do better.' This bill is about listening to community. Baltimoreans have been speaking loud and clearly for years, demanding a crisis response system that works."

Not all councilmembers supported the measure. Councilman Mark Conway said he remains concerned about the department's finances and said he has not received the information he needs to support the plan.

"I appreciate the work to be done by the Department of Neighborhood Safety. My concern is primarily around the finances," Conway said. "I still have not been given the stuff that I thought was necessary to make sure that we move forward with our due diligence, so for that, unfortunately, I have to remain a no vote."

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with a mother whose son died in police custody in 2025. She said Baltimore needs to change how it responds to people experiencing mental health crises.

The new department's funding also includes money for a revamped computer-aided dispatch system, the same system that failed in her son's case and contributed to significant delays in getting him to the hospital.

The Baltimore City Firefighters Union previously voiced support for the department but raised concerns about potential costs and the impact on already limited fire and emergency medical services resources.

"Diverting certain calls does not automatically reduce the cost of maintaining an emergency response system that must remain operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," the union said in a statement.

Baltimore's City Council voted in favor of creating a new Department of Neighborhood Safety Monday night. Photo by Dontae Melton

A mother's push for change

Eleshiea Goode is still mourning the loss of her son, Dontae Melton Jr.

He died after seeking help from a Baltimore police officer in June 2025.

"I think about my son every single day. I have moments when I just cry. My son suffered because he asked for help. Period," Goode said Monday.

Melton had been restrained, and officers at the scene reported that his pulse and temperature were rising.

The new Department of Neighborhood Safety is expected to handle approximately 22,000 nonviolent 911 calls each year, according to estimates from the mayor's office. Those calls would be diverted to mental health counselors and social workers rather than traditional police responses. Baltimore police

A breakdown in Baltimore's computer-aided dispatch system (CAD), which serves as a critical communication link between police, fire and 911, meant it took nearly an hour before an officer got Melton to Grace Medical Center, less than five minutes away.

"What we feared has already happened. Dontae suffered. He suffered as a result of a system failure. That includes the police and the technology, so the time to act is now," Goode said. "This is the start of us really taking mental health seriously."

Funding for the new Department of Neighborhood Safety will include $12.4 million to replace the CAD system. Some of that money will come from the federal government.

Diverting nonviolent 911 calls

The new Department of Neighborhood Safety is expected to handle approximately 22,000 nonviolent 911 calls each year, according to estimates from the mayor's office. Those calls would be diverted to mental health counselors and social workers rather than traditional police responses.

About one-third of those calls involve people experiencing homelessness, the mayor's office said.

The new department will also incorporate violence-prevention programs currently run by MONSE. City officials have emphasized that no money will be cut from the Baltimore Police Department's budget.

"That is not our intent here. We're not talking about BPD's budget. We're talking about response—proper response to incidents. This is about making sure that residents who are in clear need for behavioral health get the help that they need," Mayor Brandon Scott said when announcing the department in September.

Goode worries more lives could be lost if the city doesn't improve its response to mental health emergencies.

"My son suffered because he asked for help from a uniformed police officer, and anyone who has seen that video would know that had he gotten the right response at the right time, he would still be here today. And his children are suffering. I'm still suffering. The grief is still heavy. And I need the city council to understand that another life cannot be lost," she told WJZ.

In her son's case, Maryland's attorney general declined to charge any of the officers who responded.

The new department will also incorporate violence-prevention programs currently run by MONSE. City officials have emphasized that no money will be cut from the Baltimore Police Department's budget. CBS News Baltimore

Questions remain about oversight and funding

Conway, a former chair of the City Council's Public Safety Committee, has also raised concerns about oversight of MONSE. He was the lone vote against creating the new department Monday.

The office of Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates also told WJZ Investigates that it has not been briefed on the proposal.

"The State's Attorney still has not been briefed on the proposed Department of Neighborhood Safety and has no comment at this time," the office said.

Following Monday's vote, Cohen released a statement thanking his colleagues for approving the legislation.

"The City Council hearings I convened over the past year made it crystal clear that people calling for help with mental health emergencies are not always getting the right care fast enough. Baltimoreans should receive the right response at the right time when they call for help—that is the promise at the heart of the Department of Neighborhood Safety," Cohen said.

"I look forward to the urgent work ahead to stand up this new Department and begin providing the alternative response service Baltimoreans have long sought," he added.

City officials must now hire a director and deputy director to lead the new Department of Neighborhood Safety.