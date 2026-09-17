Baltimore anti-gun violence groups rally after shooting injured 7, including 3-year-old boy

An anti-gun violence advocacy group rallied in Baltimore on Thursday, where seven people, including a 3-year-old boy, were shot the night before.

While police continue to search for the suspect, the organization We Our Us joined Safe Streets, a Baltimore violence prevention group, to take a stand against gun violence.

"We can never send a message that it is normal without local communities showing up," said Stefanie Mavronis, director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE). "We are here to support this community, and we are going to show up to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street in the Douglass Homes neighborhood after a police officer patrolling the area heard gunshots and found seven gunshot victims. The victims range in age from 3 to 43.

Police said the youngest victim, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in a patrol car and remains in serious but stable condition.

A 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, two 20-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are here because we have a problem," a Baltimore Safe Streets member said. "Violence has been a problem in our city for as long as I can remember. What happened last night was the biggest of problems — a baby, somebody who has been stripped of his innocence. This right here is the solution. We have people from all different walks of life, different parts of the city, but I am here because this is my business."

Those who rallied and walked the streets Thursday said engaging with and supporting the community could help reduce violence in Baltimore.

As of Thursday morning, Baltimore police had responded to 80 homicides in 2026, 13 fewer than at the same time last year. There have also been 213 nonfatal shootings, compared with 226 at this point in 2025.

"We are out here bringing unity back into our own community, to let everyone know we are here for you," a member of We Our Us said. "We are out here with boots on the ground trying to stop this beef, stop this madness in our community so we can make it a decent and safe place for our women, children and our families."

In response to the shooting, Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to an arrest and felony charges in the case.

In response to the shooting, Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,000 reward for anonymous tips on the shooting that lead to an arrest and felony charges in the case.