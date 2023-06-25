Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore all-women 5K benefits House of Ruth Maryland: 'It really is a fun event'

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore all-women 5K benefits House of Ruth Maryland
Baltimore all-women 5K benefits House of Ruth Maryland 01:21

BALTIMORE - Women came together in Baltimore Sunday morning to support each other.

The MedStar Health Baltimore Women's Classic 5K is a race that benefits the House of Ruth Maryland, an organization that leads the fight to end violence against women and their children. 

"Women from all walks of life, all sizes, all shapes are out here high-fiving and supporting one another, it really is a fun event," participant Yolanda said.

"I love the comradery of all of the women. It's just lovely," participant Sarah said.

MedStar Health is one of the race's major sponsors.

More than 2,000runners participated in this year's race.

Each runner received a medal for participating when they crossed the finish line. 

"It's a Baltimore race and obviously MedStar loves Baltimore, as well as Baltimore sports and activities, said Kelly Grob, from MedStar Health. "Being able to be out here on a great day is a lot of fun to be able to support a wonderful charity and the work that it  does."

Kelly Berger, who participated for the first time this year, said she saw the race happening outside of her window last year and was inspired to run this year. 

"Last year, I had a newborn, she was one week old and I saw all of these women running by," Berger said. "It was woman after woman after woman and I was like, 'this is cool, an all-women race."

Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.