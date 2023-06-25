Baltimore all-women 5K benefits House of Ruth Maryland: 'It really is a fun event'

BALTIMORE - Women came together in Baltimore Sunday morning to support each other.

The MedStar Health Baltimore Women's Classic 5K is a race that benefits the House of Ruth Maryland, an organization that leads the fight to end violence against women and their children.

"Women from all walks of life, all sizes, all shapes are out here high-fiving and supporting one another, it really is a fun event," participant Yolanda said.

"I love the comradery of all of the women. It's just lovely," participant Sarah said.

MedStar Health is one of the race's major sponsors.

More than 2,000runners participated in this year's race.

Each runner received a medal for participating when they crossed the finish line.

"It's a Baltimore race and obviously MedStar loves Baltimore, as well as Baltimore sports and activities, said Kelly Grob, from MedStar Health. "Being able to be out here on a great day is a lot of fun to be able to support a wonderful charity and the work that it does."

Kelly Berger, who participated for the first time this year, said she saw the race happening outside of her window last year and was inspired to run this year.

"Last year, I had a newborn, she was one week old and I saw all of these women running by," Berger said. "It was woman after woman after woman and I was like, 'this is cool, an all-women race."