Baltimore airport travelers see shorter lines, but fewer TSA checkpoints

Travelers at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) got through security more quickly on Monday despite fewer TSA checkpoints.

BWI and airports across the country are facing staffing shortages, as TSA agents continue to be affected by the partial government shutdown and by stalled efforts to fund the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

TSA agents are not being paid, leading them to call out of work, and passengers to wait longer to get through security.

"It's a mess," said traveler Gail Martin.

CBS News Baltimore was at BWI on Sunday, as passengers said they waited hours to get through security and to their gates. BWI urged travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flights.

BWI has "relatively normal" wait times

Security checkpoint lines were moving on Monday at BWI, but many passengers said they still felt uneasy and concerned about delays.

"I am flying to Ohio to visit family, and I am scared as hell," said traveler Lori.

Airport officials said checkpoint A was closed all day on Monday, and B was closed around noon. Checkpoints C and D/E remained open with what they described as "relatively normal" wait times.

"And even if you paid for TSA PreCheck, you can't go," Lori said.

BWI continues to recommend that passengers arrive three hours before their flights.

"I came three hours early, like I had nothing better to do, for an hour-and-a-half flight," Lori said.

"Already, two hours is enough time for somebody to take up. But three, four hours, it's getting to be quite obnoxious," said Aaron, who was traveling from Maryland to New Hampshire.

Sympathy for TSA agents

Some passengers said they sympathize with TSA officers, who are caught in the middle of the staffing shortage.

"Several of us got together and gave out gift cards to the TSA agents when we arrived in Chicago," said Mary, from Baltimore.

Mary said she still expects security to remain thorough, even if that means waiting longer.

"I mean, if there's nobody to man it, what are we going to do, you know what I mean?" she said. "I still expect to be safe getting on the plane. So we just have to suck it up and wait."

Moore: "We do not need ICE"

As the Trump administration moves to use ICE agents at some airports to help with TSA-related delays, Gov. Wes Moore said Maryland does not need that assistance at BWI right now.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and we are hoping and expecting that those two dynamics which are true right now will remain the truth, that we do not need ICE inside of BWI airport and that the lines are continuing to move through BWI," Moore said.