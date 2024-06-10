Watch CBS News
Baltimore 2-year-old believed to be abducted by her mother

BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old girl is believed to have been abducted by her mother, who was only allowed to have supervised custody, Baltimore Police said. 

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street for a parental abduction.

The caller told police that the child, Riley Coates, was last seen with her mother Shardae Watson around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Grantley Street.

Riley was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and pink leggings with three ponytails. 

Watson is known to frequent the Pennsylvania and West North Avenue area, as well the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. 

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:39 PM EDT

