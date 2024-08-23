Bail hearing set Friday for suspect in Middle River double homicide

BALTIMORE - A bail hearing is scheduled Friday for a man charged with killing a grandmother and her granddaughter in Middle River.

In early July, police found 75-year-old Iona Sellers and her granddaughter 29-year-old Autumn Harvey dead in their home.

Investigators compared DNA samples from this case with a different homicide in mid-July in Baltimore City and linked the two tragedies to 36-year-old Bryan Cherry.

He faces first-degree homicide charges for both cases.

WJZ spoke to Harvey's cousin who was shocked about what happened to his family and now feels mixed emotions about a suspect in custody.

"Having a face makes it difficult right now," Devin Harvey said. "But ultimately, I am so relieved and happy that we have a chance to get justice."

But now Harvey is left wondering why someone would target his family.

"I just don't get doing that," he said. "How can anybody's emotions or heart do that to somebody. I look at everybody like that's someone's grandma. That's someone's daughter. A sane person can't wrap their mind around why that was done."

The bail hearing for the Middle River double homicide is set for 1pm on Friday at the district courthouse in Towson.