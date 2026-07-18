Bad Air Quality conditions will be improving across Maryland as strong storms push through by late afternoon

It's a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong storms later this afternoon as poor air quality issues will slowly improve, and a heat advisory with heat indices between 100 to 105 this afternoon will remain in effect through 7 p.m.

The poor air quality should improve through the day on Saturday

Southwesterly winds will help push the smoke and bad air quality conditions out of Maryland as the day progresses. By late afternoon the smoke should be lifting back north into Pennsylvania. We could see a return of some lighter smoke and haze during the day tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low to mid 90s across Maryland with a Heat Advisory in effect for areas near Baltimore and Southward, including the Maryland Eastern Shore.

Tracking strong storms possible across Maryland late today

The First Alert Weather team is also tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms across Maryland later this afternoon with increased instability expected by this afternoon and temperatures back into the 90s. If we see less sunshine through the day, the risk and coverage of severe storms will be lower. After the storms retreat tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. On Sunday expect improving conditions with less smoke under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the threat of more strong storms from Tuesday into Wednesday. Check back here for continued updates as Tuesday approaches.