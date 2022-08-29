Dozens of vacancies at Central Maryland school districts as class begins

BALTIMORE-- As schools welcome students back to begin the new academic year, there are still voids to be filled in classrooms across the state of Maryland.

Many Central Maryland school districts have been transparent about filing these vacancies in their classrooms and what they are doing to fill the gap as the school year begins.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools stated it has about 300 school-based teacher vacancies.

AACPS said in a statement "we intend to address this issue with the following initiatives at this time: Staff in the Division of Human Resources continues its around-the-clock work to aggressively recruit, hire, and onboard high-quality classroom teachers to fill vacancies across the system."

As of August 19, Baltimore City has about 225 teacher vacancies.

In a release to parents, city schools said it is "bringing in para-professionals, long-term substitutes, retired teachers, and other trained educators... to provide the best experience for students and supporting staff."

Baltimore County Public Schools announced has fewer than 200 vacancies, but stated through their hiring efforts the number continues to decline.

Howard County Public schools have about 66 positions left to fill. 27 classroom positions, and 19 in special education and related service provider vacancies.