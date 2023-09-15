Award-winning singer Muni Long joins artist lineup for Artscape 2023

BALTIMORE -- This year's Artscape festival is just a week away, and its performance lineup is still being expanded.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott has announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Muni Long will take the stage on the opening night of Artscape.

Muni Long joins D.J. Pee .Wee, the DJ alter-ego of Anderson . Paak, Nile Rodgers, and Angelo Moore.

Artscape kicks off on Sept. 22.

The festival will feature, among many things, art exhibits geared towards inspiring youth and an array of food vendors.