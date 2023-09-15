Watch CBS News
Award-winning singer Muni Long joins artist lineup for Artscape 2023

Your Friday Evening News Roundup (9/15/2023)
BALTIMORE -- This year's Artscape festival is just a week away, and its performance lineup is still being expanded.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott has announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Muni Long will take the stage on the opening night of Artscape.

Muni Long joins D.J. Pee .Wee, the DJ alter-ego of Anderson . Paak, Nile Rodgers, and Angelo Moore.

Artscape kicks off on Sept. 22.

The festival will feature, among many things, art exhibits geared towards inspiring youth and an array of food vendors.

September 15, 2023

